Plymouth: Search Called Off For Possible Person In The Water

Officials have suspended a search for a possible person in the water in Plymouth Harbor.

The Coast Guard says the search began around 4 am after a local fisherman spotted an overturned, unmarked 10-foot lime green kayak with a paddle off Duxbury Pier Light (Bug Light).

In addition to the Coast Guard, Duxbury, Kingston and Plymouth Harbormasters and the Plymouth Fire Department took part in the search.

The search lasted for hours and covered a 29-square mile area.

Officials say there are no correlating missing person reports and that the search is suspended pending any further developments.

