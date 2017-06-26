Plymouth: Search For Possible Person In The Water

A search is underway for a possible person in the waters of Plymouth Harbor.

The Coast Guard says a local fisherman spotted an overturned, unmarked 10-foot lime green kayak with a paddle off Duxbury Pier Light (Bug Light) at about 4 a.m.

Duxbury and Plymouth Harbormasters and the Plymouth Fire Department conducted a search and Coast Guard Station Scituate launched a 29-foot response boat crew and Air Station Cape Cod launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Boston at 617-223-5757.

