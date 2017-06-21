Plymouth: Selectmen Address Problems at White Horse Beach

Residents of White Horse Beach in Plymouth’s Manomet village say they just want respect – respect for their beach. Every day in the summer hundreds of people visit the beach. Residents have few places for themselves or guests to park. Trash barrels inadequate to the task overflow onto the beach. Underage people drink. The alcohol fuels after-dark fights. The town provides no bath house, nowhere to receive the fruits of a day at the beach. Tuesday night, Plymouth selectmen revived the White Horse Beach Parking Committee. They called for speedy action on a temporary bath house and plans for permanent facilities. They implemented a parking plan that includes $50 fines for illegal parking. They will take up the subject again next week.

