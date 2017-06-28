Plymouth: Selectmen Enact Parking Restrictions at White Horse Beach

The battle for parking spaces near Plymouth’s White Horse Beach has ramped up again since Memorial Day. But, Plymouth selectmen, under the leadership of the board’s newest member, Betty Cavacco, has taken action. This season, parking restrictions will go into place along the residential streets up the hill from the beach. A portable toilet trailer will stand at the main public entrance. Plans are in progress to replace it with a permanent bathhouse next summer. Cavacco, a White Horse Beach resident, also has plans for next year’s parking.

“Once we can figure out all the moving parts of a White Horse Beach parking district we need to re-zone the parking lots so people who have private lots, commercially, can have people park and they can charge $5 or $10 whatever it is. That is something I’d like to move fairly quickly on because the more vehicles that are put in those lots the less congestion will be on our side streets,” said Cavacco.

Visitors should expect Plymouth police to enforce the new parking restrictions with $50 fines.

