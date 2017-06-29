Plymouth: Senator deMacedo Supports Proposal to Bring Clean Energy from Canada

In Plymouth, the Emera company has an agreement with Entergy to build a transmission line from Canada to deliver 900 megawatts of clean energy to Massachusetts. State Senator Vinny deMacedo sees advantages to this idea, he is interested in the concept of being able to take advantage of the electric infrastructure that Entergy will leave behind:

“That’s a really important part. These stranded assets could be just totally un-utilized.”

The Senator says the renewable energy coming from Canada will have very low impact, and…

“…possibly $2.5 million dollars a year in tax revenue. Certainly, it’s something that I know from the town officials that they were looking to be able to replace the $9 million dollars that they were going to lose in the tax revenue from Entergy.”

What about environmental concerns regarding the transmission line via an underwater cable from Canada?

“The fact that a very small wire can come in all the way down from Canada and have very low impact, and environmental impact and be able to tap into renewable energy, I still believe is a good thing in the larger scope of things for the town of Plymouth.”

The proposal is subject to Zoning Board of Appeals approval.

Listen to Audio Version of Story Below:

