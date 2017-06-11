Plymouth: State Working to Stop ‘Elopements’ at Myles Standish Forest Facility

Since opening a month ago, “elopements” have been an issue for a drug and alcohol treatment center in Myles Standish Forest.

It’s the term the Department of Corrections uses to describe people that escape the facility.

Last month, six Civil Commitment Detainees walked away from the center, sparking a State Police search before they were found.

Deputy Commissioner Michael Grant of the DOC said 13 people have tried to leave the facility since its opening.

In response, he says the DOC has increased staff and will spend $1 million to construct a security fence around the facility.

Grant spoke at a recent meeting for the Friends of Myles Standish State Forest.

Many expressed concern that the facility is located in an area that’s used for hiking and camping.

Grant says the state will not consider closing the center, but said he was willing to continue meeting with the group until they’re satisfied.

