Plymouth: State Working to Stop ‘Elopements’ at Myles Standish Forest Facility

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on June 11, 2017Posted in: Local News

Since opening a month ago, “elopements” have been an issue for a drug and alcohol treatment center in Myles Standish Forest.

It’s the term the Department of Corrections uses to describe people that escape the facility.

Last month, six Civil Commitment Detainees walked away from the center, sparking a State Police search before they were found.

Deputy Commissioner Michael Grant of the DOC said 13 people have tried to leave the facility since its opening.

In response, he says the DOC has increased staff and will spend $1 million to construct a security fence around the facility.

Grant spoke at a recent meeting for the Friends of Myles Standish State Forest.

Many expressed concern that the facility is located in an area that’s used for hiking and camping.

Grant says the state will not consider closing the center, but said he was willing to continue meeting with the group until they’re satisfied.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com