Plymouth: Town Hosts Forum Held by State Consumer Affairs Office

Plymouth hosted a forum held by the state Consumer Affairs office at the Senior Center Wednesday afternoon. This is part of a statewide tour of listening sessions.

The state office of Consumer Affairs oversees five agencies, the Divisions of Insurance, Banks and Professional Licenses and the Departments of Communications and Cable and the Division of Standards. John Chapman is Undersecretary of the Consumer Affairs Office.



“We call this the did you know tour because we want consumers and citizens in the Commonwealth to know what our agencies are doing and how they can help them,” said Chapman.

Chapman talks about the subjects people wanted to know more about today:

“We had a lot of questions around healthcare and we had some questions around banks and cable services and I think people just want to know where to get help and I think that’s what we were able to do for folks,” said Chapman.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising