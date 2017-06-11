Quincy: One Killed In Motorcycle Crash

One person was killed following a motorcycle crash in Quincy.

Massachusetts State Police tell WATD News a crash took place around 9:15 a.m. Sunday and it involved a car and a motorcycle on I-93 South near exit 8.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released and there is no other information available at this time.

