Quincy: Overnight Fire Sends Seven People to Hospital

– Posted on June 28, 2017Posted in: Local News
Quincy Fire officials are investigating after an overnight fire sends seven people to the hospital.
Fire officials tell WATD News the fire was reported after 3 a.m. at a rooming house at 31 Winter St.
19 people were in the home at the time, two had to be pulled out by firefighters, one person jumped out of the home.
The seven people were taken to the hospital for evaluation for possible smoke inhalation.
The remaining residents were taken to Fr. Bill’s Place for the time being.
Officials say the fire started in the rear of the building and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.
The cause of that fire remains under investigation.
