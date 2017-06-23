Quincy Police respond to reports of gunshots and a car crash early this morning and find a victim and a damaged car by South Street and Southern Artery about 3:15 this morning.

“Upon arrival the officers found a 23-year-old male who had been shot twice in the leg and that party was transferred to Boston Medical Center,” said Quincy Police Captain John Dougan.

“When the officers were inventorying his property they found a plastic bag containing a white powder as well as several hundred dollars in cash,” said Dougan.

The Weymouth man’s injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

Dougan says this was not a random incident and may have been drug related.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising