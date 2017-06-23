Quincy: Police Respond to Reports of Gunshots and a Car Crash

By
Christine James
Posted on June 23, 2017Posted in: Local News

Quincy Police respond to reports of gunshots and a car crash early this morning and find a victim and a damaged car by South Street and Southern Artery about 3:15 this morning.

“Upon arrival the officers found a 23-year-old male who had been shot twice in the leg and that party was transferred to Boston Medical Center,” said Quincy Police Captain John Dougan.

“When the officers were inventorying his property they found a plastic bag containing a white powder as well as several hundred dollars in cash,” said Dougan. 

The Weymouth man’s injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

Dougan says this was not a random incident and may have been drug related.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."