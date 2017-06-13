Quincy: Power Outages Reported

Crews in Quincy are working to restore power following an outage earlier this morning.

Quincy Police reported the outage around 7 a.m. saying National Grid reported that it affected about 9,000 homes.

A Police Dispatcher tells WATD News power is being returned to many homes.

Anyone experiencing an outage is being asked to contact National Grid at 1-800-465-1212 or through their website.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising