Rockland: Public Invited to Review Community Electricity Aggregation

Residents in Rockland are being encouraged to review the Community Electricity Aggregation Plan- that will affect the cost, stability, and options of electricity they have going forward.

At the May 1st town meeting, residents voted to allow the Board of Selectmen to research, develop and implement an aggregation program and enter into a contract with a competitive electricity supplier.

The goals of the program are to lower the cost of electricity, gain longer term price stability, and offer more renewable energy options.

An important element of the process leading to the approval of the plan by the Department of Public Utilities -is for all residents to have an opportunity to see what the plan entails.

A copy of the electric aggregation plan is available for review at the Rockland’s Board of Selectmen’s Office and at the Memorial public library, or residents can offer feedback while attending a Board of Selectmen meeting.

This review period is open through June 20th.

