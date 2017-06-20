Rockland: Special Town Meeting for Land Acquisition Called Off

A Special Town Meeting for a land purchase in Rockland has been called off.

One article was on the warrant last night, but without a quorum of 150, the meeting was not held.

Chair of the Selectmen, Edward Kimball, says the town was seeking to purchase a property on Webster Street by the Post Office to use for town parking.

He said the opportunity for purchase came up after Annual Town Meeting in May.

“It’s just unfortunate that all we got was one percent of the registered voters in town,” said Kimball.

A 40-R overlay district was approved in May, and he said the premise of the article was to increase parking to support local commerce.

“That’s the idea, we want the town to be successful. The people in Rockland spend their money and go shopping,” said Kimball. “Why not keep them in Rockland if at all possible to at least support the local businesses. Because the local businesses support the town.”

While quorum is not normally an issue, Kimball said one non-controversial article is tough to draw people to the meeting.

“I think it’s a missed opportunity, but certainly it takes even the owners of the property out of limbo. They know this is no longer the option that the town will explore,” said Town Administrator Allan Chiocca. “I believe in 10, 15, or even five years people will be saying the town should have bought that property.”

“If we can’t get 150 people out, that’s the way it goes.”

Kimball says the Board of Selectmen will look into options regarding the article in the future.

