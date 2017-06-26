Sandwich: Car Crashes Through Wine Store Front Window

Police say no injuries have been reported after a man drove through the front window of a Massachusetts wine store.

Police say the car crashed through the window of Cellar 55 Wine Merchants in Sandwich around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The 52-year-old driver told police his foot got stuck between the gas and the brake pedal.

Police say there were two employees and one customer inside the store, but no one was injured.

The crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed as of Sunday.

- A.P. News

