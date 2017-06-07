Scituate: Fellow Selectmen Give Warm Send Off to Departing Chairman

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on June 7, 2017Posted in: Local News

Marty O’Toole has gone home. The now former chairman of Scituate selectmen chose to resign one year into his second term. His fellow selectmen gave him a warm send-off Tuesday night.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson has this report.

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.