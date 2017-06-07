Scituate: Fellow Selectmen Give Warm Send Off to Departing Chairman

Marty O’Toole has gone home. The now former chairman of Scituate selectmen chose to resign one year into his second term. His fellow selectmen gave him a warm send-off Tuesday night.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson has this report.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising