Scituate: FEMA Gives Grant Money to the Fire Department

FEMA is giving close to $100,000 to the Scituate Fire Department. The grant money will be used for two chest compression devices and two ambulance power stretchers and loading systems. Congressman Steven Lynch says the funding will ensure the fire department has the tools it needs to keep its members and the town’s families safe. Senator Elizabeth Warren says the department will have the best resources available to safely and effectively protect the community. The money is among nine FEMA grants totaling $1.25 million for fire departments in Massachusetts.

