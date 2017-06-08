Scituate: Fuel Leak In North Scituate

Crews were called to the scene of a fuel leak in North Scituate.

A public safety dispatcher tells WATD News that the leak took place around 8 a.m. in the area from the Driftway to Country Way.

The leak came from a fuel tank of a truck and Police, Fire and the Department of Environmental Protection arrived on scene to make sure the leak was properly handled as Clean Harbors handles the cleanup.

There are no road closures in effect and it is expected that the scene will be cleared relatively soon.

