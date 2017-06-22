Scituate: Paving of Kent St. Friday 7 AM – 5 PM

Motorists are being warned about paving work that will take place in Scituate Friday morning.

Town officials say paving of Kent St. will begin at 7 a.m. between First Parish Rd. and the Driftway and will last until 5 p.m.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes and residents in the work zone are being advised to plan for short delays.

During construction hours local traffic will be allowed in the work zones.

However, all other motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes as shown on the attached Detour Plan.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising