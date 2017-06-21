Scituate: Planning for a New Senior Center

By
David Cedrone
June 21, 2017

The town of Scituate is moving forward with plans to build a new senior center.

Residents packed in at last night’s selectmen’s meeting to hear proposals from town officials about the cost and location ideas for a new senior center.

The current senior center is outdated and can no longer accommodate the growing senior population according to town officials.

Scituate resident Andrea Hunt says most towns on the south shore have already built new senior centers and Scituate should be brought up to speed.

Scituate’s Special Project Director, Al Bangert, says the next step is funding, architectural plans and approval at town meeting.

More information on Scituate’s proposal for a new senior center can be viewed on the town’s website.

 

