Scituate: Potential Water Disruption Monday

Scituate residents are being warned of a potential water service disruption on Monday.
Town officials say the water main contractor will be returning to Common St. at 7 a.m. Monday to begin installing water services to homes.
There will be a roughly 30-minute service disruption to each home due to the work being done.
Officials also say that construction activities will require some excavation in the edges of the roadway to make those connections.
Impacted properties will be restored to original condition, including loam and seed, when favorable weather conditions allow.
Residents in the immediate area are being advised to plan accordingly and prepare for slight delays.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes if possible.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.