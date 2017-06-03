Scituate: Potential Water Disruption Monday

Scituate residents are being warned of a potential water service disruption on Monday.

Town officials say the water main contractor will be returning to Common St. at 7 a.m. Monday to begin installing water services to homes.

There will be a roughly 30-minute service disruption to each home due to the work being done.

Officials also say that construction activities will require some excavation in the edges of the roadway to make those connections.

Impacted properties will be restored to original condition, including loam and seed, when favorable weather conditions allow.

Residents in the immediate area are being advised to plan accordingly and prepare for slight delays.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

