Taunton: Judge Denies Defense Request in Texting Suicide Case

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on June 9, 2017Posted in: Local News

A judge has denied a request for a not-guilty verdict by an attorney for a Massachusetts woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages.

Judge Lawrence Moniz rejected the defense request Friday after hearing arguments from both sides.

Michelle Carter is charged in the July 2014 suicide of Conrad Roy III in Fairhaven. Her attorney argued there’s insufficient evidence to show she caused Roy’s death.

The prosecution countered that Carter caused Roy’s death through text messages in which she urged him to get back in his vehicle as it filled with carbon monoxide.

Carter is 20 now but was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy died.

The prosecution rested Thursday. The defense is expected to start calling witnesses.

-A.P. News

