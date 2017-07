A group of East Taunton residents is claiming a major victory in their efforts to stop the Mashpee Wampanoag from building a $1 billion resort casino in their backyard.

Here’s more from WATD’s Kevin Tocci.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/6-30-2017-Fr-Taunton-v-Anti-casino-victory-.mp3

