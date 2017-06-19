Wareham: Five Rescued from Sinking Boat

Officials say five people have been rescued after their boat struck a rock in Buzzards Bay.

The Wareham Harbormaster was called about a boat taking on water at around 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

Marine units found the boat in a shallow area northeast of Little Bird Island.

The harbormaster says everyone was wearing lifejackets, and everyone has been accounted for.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the crash. The ship was scheduled to be salvaged later Sunday.

- A.P. News

