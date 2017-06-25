Wareham: Four People Arrested on Breaking & Entering and Weapons Charges

Wareham police were called to the home at 2 Pires St. at 6:00 Sunday morning, after the homeowner said the home security system indicated the suspects were inside.

There was no one home at the time; the homeowner checked the surveillance cameras remotely.

Officers heard crashing noises, then saw three men jump out a window at the rear of the house and run off.

One of the men, and a woman who was parked in a car police say was used to bring the suspects to the home, were arrested nearby.

Police say there were two guns in the trunk of the car with their serial numbers filed off.

The other two men tried to hide out in a restaurant in the neighborhood, and were caught as they tried to run away.

Charged are 23-year-old Alan Tieu of Fall River, 24-year-old Keylin Hall of Brockton, and 25-year-old Toan Nguyen and 28-year-old Yolanda Graustuck, both of Dorchester.

All four will appear in Wareham District Court on Monday, and the case is still under investigation.

