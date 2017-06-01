Weymouth: Air Quality Test Near Fore River Basin Cause for Concern

Those near the Fore River Bridge are not the only people who need to be concerned about Spectra Energy’s proposal for a compressor station near the Fore River Basin.

Dr. Curtis Nordgaard, who conducted an air quality test near the basin, says that the chemicals he found in the area can easily travel across the south shore.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/fr3.mp3

Judy Roberts of Quincy heard Dr. Nordgaard present the findings of his air quality report at the Fore River Club in Quincy.

Roberts says that all residents of the South Shore should be worried if the compressor station proposal is approved.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/fr4.mp3

The two chemicals that were most prominent in the air quality report were benzene and formaldehyde.

Dr. Nordgaard says that both are toxic and that even minimal exposure to the chemicals can cause cancer.

