Weymouth: Beach Connector Project Underway

The North Weymouth Beach Connector Project proposes linking the Wessagusset and George Lane beaches together into one.

The project is twofold; one phase involves the creation of a boardwalk or wall system connecting the two beaches; the other phase is containing and eradicating the invasive species that are within the banks of the beaches.

Weymouth Planning Director Robert Luongo lists the challenges involved with the Beach Connector Project:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/BEACHESNWEY3.mp3

Head of the Weymouth Parks and Rec Department Steve Reilly says the beach connector project is an attractive prospect for the town:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/BEACHESNWEY4.mp3

Chairman of the Weymouth Conservation Commission Tom Tanner encourages residents to submit their questions about the project to the Conservation Commission or the Planning Board

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/BEACHESNWEY5.mp3

The design and engineering phase of the beach connector project will take at least one year, with cost estimates expected to be released no earlier than this coming fall.

The next North Weymouth Beach Connector Project meeting will take place sometime in mid-July.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising