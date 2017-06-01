Weymouth: Beach Connector Project Underway

By
Mimi Walker
Posted on June 1, 2017Posted in: Local News
Photo Courtesy of Google Maps

Photo Courtesy of Google Maps

The North Weymouth Beach Connector Project proposes linking the Wessagusset and George Lane beaches together into one.

The project is twofold; one phase involves the creation of a boardwalk or wall system connecting the two beaches; the other phase is containing and eradicating the invasive species that are within the banks of the beaches.

Weymouth Planning Director Robert Luongo lists the challenges involved with the Beach Connector Project:

Head of the Weymouth Parks and Rec Department Steve Reilly says the beach connector project is an attractive prospect for the town:

Chairman of the Weymouth Conservation Commission Tom Tanner encourages residents to submit their questions about the project to the Conservation Commission or the Planning Board

The design and engineering phase of the beach connector project will take at least one year, with cost estimates expected to be released no earlier than this coming fall.

The next North Weymouth Beach Connector Project meeting will take place sometime in mid-July.

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Mimi Walker

Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications. She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!) Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.