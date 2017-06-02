Weymouth: Construction at the Fore River Bridge to Impact Traffic

In Weymouth, commuters should be aware that traffic will be impacted by construction connecting the new Fore River Bridge to ramps and roadways

Jonathan Gulliver, Acting Highway Administrator of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation explains:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Gulliver1-2.mp3

Gulliver says there have been road signs placed along 3A to help commuters, but still advises using other forms of transportation:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Gulliver3-2.mp3

Gulliver also recommends using the commuter rail or the Plymouth/Brockton bus line.

This phase of the construction will end September 1st.

