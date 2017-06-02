Weymouth: Construction at the Fore River Bridge to Impact Traffic

Amy Leonard
Posted on June 2, 2017

In Weymouth, commuters should be aware that traffic will be impacted by construction connecting the new Fore River Bridge to ramps and roadways

Jonathan Gulliver, Acting Highway Administrator of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation explains:

Gulliver says there have been road signs placed along 3A to help commuters, but still advises using other forms of transportation:

Gulliver also recommends using the commuter rail or the Plymouth/Brockton bus line.

This phase of the construction will end September 1st.

 

