Weymouth: No Injuries Reported After Car Crashes Into Home

A Weymouth home was evacuated following a late night car crash.

Fire officials tell WATD News that shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday a car driven by two underage females struck a home at 288 Randolph St.

The car hit the home’s gas meter causing it to leak.

Firefighters shut the meter off and evacuated the home.

It was determined that the home didn’t sustain any structural damage and the residents were later allowed back into the home.

No injuries were reported.

