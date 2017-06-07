Weymouth: Residents Comment on New Middle School Project at Community Input Meeting

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on June 7, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Residents in Weymouth are telling those in charge of building a new middle school in town what their ideal middle school looks like.

Our own Geoffrey Morrissey files this report from a community input meeting at the Chapman Middle School in Weymouth.

About Geoffrey Morrissey

Geoffrey Morrissey is the youngest face in the news department at WATD. After a three month internship in the WATD newsroom, Geoffrey stayed on as a writer and production assistant . From a young age, news always interested Geoffrey, and he now strives to make the news understandable, entertaining, and enjoyable to others his age.