Whitman: Evacuations Ordered After Gas Main Struck

Evacuations are being conducted in Whitman due to an active gas leak.

Fire officials say a main was struck on Hogg Memorial Dr. and companies are evacuating homes in the area.

Officials with the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District say that a shelter in place order is currently in effect at Whitman Middle School.

We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.

