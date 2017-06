Whitman officials are discussing whether to eliminate off street parking in couple of areas around town to increase safety and reduce the chance of future accidents.

Here’s WATD’s Kevin Tocci with the details.

Click PLAY to listen



Photos below are courtesy of Whitman Police Chief Scott Benton

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising