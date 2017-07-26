Abington: Man Killed After Truck Hit by Commuter Rail Train

A man was killed in Abington after his vehicle was struck by a Commuter Rail train.

MBTA Transit Police said a man approximately 78-years old was killed last night when his pickup truck was hit at the crossing at Railroad Street and North Ave.

Investigators said the man – who was not identified — was the sole occupant of the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

Abington resident Larry Jarrins was out for a run when the collision happened.

“While I was crossing the track, I noticed there was smoke and something was happening,” said Jarrins. “The ambulance pulled up almost immediately, then the special investigator.”

The truck came to a stop on a guard rail and on a parked SUV. Nearby parked cars had windows smashed.

“I know that’s something you don’t really make it through,” said Jarrins. “I just hope it wasn’t too painful for him.”

Many people arrived at the scene shortly after the collision.

“I just heard a big bang,” said Matthew Sheehan, who lives nearby.

Police said the inbound train was carrying 10 passengers when the collision took place.

Transit Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office do not suspect foul play, but the incident remains under investigation.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising