Boston: Airport Taxi Crash Injures 10 Pedestrians

Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston’s airport does not appear to be an intentional act.

A police official said the crash is believed to be a case of “operator error” in which the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. The person was not authorized to comment on the record and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The 56-year-old taxi driver’s vehicle struck the pedestrians in a taxi-queuing area Monday afternoon near Logan International Airport in East Boston. State police spokesman David Procopio says 10 people were injured, some seriously.

The white cab, with front-end damage, came to rest against a building.

Procopio says based on the preliminary investigation, “there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional.”

- A.P. News

