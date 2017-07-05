Boston: Celtics Land Prized Free Agent Gordon Hayward

As the Celtics watched the final seconds of their season tick off against Cleveland in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, they knew they were about to enter one of the most important off-seasons in recent franchise history.

And even well before free agency began shortly after midnight July 1st, Boston set their sights on one highly coveted target – Gordon Hayward.

The team made one of their biggest acquisitions in years, agreeing with the former Utah Jazz All-Star small forward to a four year, $128 million dollar deal.

After plenty of conflicting reports broke early Tuesday afternoon that a deal was already in place, Hayward himself took to ‘The Players’ Tribune’, thanking Jazz fans for seven years in Utah, as he prepares for the next phase of his career.

“This was a life-changing decision for me and my family, and something we took really seriously,” Hayward wrote. “And from the very start of this process, one thing stood out as important: I knew that I wanted the fans and the organizations to hear my decision directly from me. After seven years in Utah, I have decided to join the Boston Celtics.”

The move arguably solidifies Boston’s place as a top-two team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. During his tenure in Utah, Hayward averaged 15.7 points per game. His best season statistically however, came during the 2016-17 campaign, in which he scored a career-best 21.9 points per game, to go with 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Other teams reportedly in the mix for Hayward included the Jazz and the Miami Heat, both of whom he met with during the past week. Hayward met with Boston on Sunday, in a meeting/tour that lasted upwards of nearly 10 hours.

Why Boston?

Besides a mostly young core that finished first in the Eastern Conference regular season standings last season, the most obvious and overplayed connection that Hayward had to Boston was Celtics coach Brad Stevens, who coached the star player during his college days at Butler. But then again, it may have played an even bigger role than some had thought in his decision.

“And I guess it’s pretty crazy,” Hayward continued. “Because seven years later, I had to make an even tougher decision — and again, Coach Stevens and I found ourselves at a crossroads together. And again, he was the person I knew I could count on the most.”

Shortly after the news broke, ESPN reported that the Celtics had renounced restricted free agent Kelly Olynyk, making the forward an unrestricted free agent.

Seven years ago, Hayward made the difficult choice to enter the NBA Draft following his sophomore season. Now he heads to Boston, with one thing on his mind.

“That unfinished business we had together,” Hayward wrote. “Back in 2010, when I left Butler for the NBA … as far as I’m concerned, all of these years later, we still have it: And that’s to win a championship.”

Hayward’s deal reportedly includes a player option in the fourth year and was verbally agreed to, but can’t be officially signed until July 6 at noon (Eastern). That’s when teams can sign and officially trade for players.

