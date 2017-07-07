Boston: Celtics Make Room for Gordon Hayward

Just three days ago, Boston Celtics fans rejoiced the announcement that All-Star Gordon Hayward was coming to town. A July 4th treat, it was only fitting that the franchise deliver the fireworks they had long promised their fans.

Unfortunately, in order to make room for Hayward’s max deal, which breaks down to about $128 million over the next four seasons, the Celtics would have to rid themselves of numerous contracts on their roster.

The latest casualty? Avery Bradley.

As first reported by ESPN, the Celtics agreed to deal the seven-year veteran to the Detroit Pistons Friday morning. In exchange, the Celtics receive forward Marcus Morris, who averaged 14 points per game during the 2016-17 season.

Following their reported agreement with Hayward, Boston almost immediately began shopping the likes of Bradley, as well as Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart to other teams, as a way to clear team salary cap space.

With his latest contract set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 season, the Celtics decided to move their longest tenured player, who was drafted by the team with the 19th overall pick back in 2010. Long considered to be one of the elite defenders in the NBA, the Celtics are set to lose one of their team leaders. Last season, Bradley also averaged career-bests in points per game (16.3), rebounds (6.1) and assists (2.2). He also started all 18 of the Celtics playoff games this past season, averaging 16.7 points a contest.

As recently as Thursday, Boston was rumored to be in on a potential sign-and-trade with Utah, in which the Celtics would send Crowder in exchange for Hayward. Those talks would fizzle.

Another longtime player the Celtics parted ways with this week was Kelly Olynyk, who signed a four-year contract reportedly worth approximately $50 million with the Miami Heat Thursday.

Morris, a 27 year-old, is currently in the third year of a team-friendly four-year, $20 million contract.

