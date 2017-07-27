Boston: Gov. Baker Planning to Sign Pregnant Worker Protection Bill

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to sign a bill offering protections for pregnant women in the workplace.

The bill requires employers to offer “reasonable accommodations” to pregnant workers and makes it illegal to fire or refuse to hire a female worker because of a pregnancy.

Reasonable accommodations could include anything from temporary transfers to less strenuous positions, to providing workers with a stool to sit on or more frequent bathroom breaks.

Lawmakers approved the bill last week.

The Republican governor will sign the bill Thursday afternoon during a ceremony at the Statehouse.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo made the bill a priority after MotherWoman, an advocacy group for working women, negotiated an agreement with Associated Industries of Massachusetts on proposed language.

The bill would take effect April 1, 2018.

- A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising