Boston: Gov. Baker to Sign $40B Budget After Line-Item Vetoes

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on July 17, 2017Posted in: Local News

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker plans to sign the state’s overdue $40.2 billion budget into law. 

The governor on Monday is also expected to use his line-item veto power to reject some spending in the budget, though how much is unclear.

The state has been operating under an interim budget since July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

Lagging state tax collections forced lawmakers to reduce spending levels after lowering by $733 million earlier revenue estimates for the 2018 fiscal year.

One key question facing the governor is whether to sign off on a new temporary assessment on Massachusetts employers to help offset rising costs for MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program. Baker had sought to couple the fee with other Medicaid reforms, but legislators said those needed more study.

