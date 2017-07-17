Boston: Marijuana Deal Calls for Up to 20 Percent Tax on Pot Sales

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on July 17, 2017Posted in: Local News

An agreement between House and Senate negotiators on changes to the state’s voter-approved marijuana law will allow for a tax of up to 20 percent on retail pot sales.

Highlights of the deal were released Monday by the office of Sen. Patricia Jehlen, co-chair of a conference committee that spent several weeks trying to resolve differences between the two chambers.

The compromise language mostly splits the difference between a House proposal to raise the total tax on marijuana to 28 percent, and the Senate version of the bill which called for keeping the tax at a maximum of 12 percent.

Lawmakers also compromised on the dispute over local control of pot shops. In cities and towns where voters backed the November ballot question, a referendum would be required to ban or restrict retail marijuana stores.

- A.P. News

