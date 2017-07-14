Boston: NRC Holds Regulatory Conference with Entergy

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission held a Regulatory Conference yesterday to discuss an inspection finding which expressed concerns regarding a backup diesel generator at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.
Entergy Spokesman Patrick O’Brien told WATD News that the conference provided company officials a chance to make their case and dispute those findings.
While saying he couldn’t determine how the NRC officials would rule NRC Spokesman Neil Sheehan told WATD News further action could be taken if their original findings are reaffirmed.
Sheehan says he expects the decision to be rendered some “in the near future.”
