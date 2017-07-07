Boston: Raising Money for Special Olympics Sends a Group ‘Over the Edge’

By
Christine James
Posted on July 7, 2017

A local dedicated father is leading a group of 8 members to raise money for Special Olympics, as part of “Over the Edge” in Boston, scheduled for Saturday, July 15th.

Pat Lee’s team is “Bob’s Belayers” in honor of his son, Bob, a Special Olympian.

“Over the Edge” means rappelling over 20 stories down from the top of a Boston hotel.

Christine James caught up with Pat, to find out more about his mission and team.

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."