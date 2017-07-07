Boston: Raising Money for Special Olympics Sends a Group ‘Over the Edge’

A local dedicated father is leading a group of 8 members to raise money for Special Olympics, as part of “Over the Edge” in Boston, scheduled for Saturday, July 15th.

Pat Lee’s team is “Bob’s Belayers” in honor of his son, Bob, a Special Olympian.

“Over the Edge” means rappelling over 20 stories down from the top of a Boston hotel.

Christine James caught up with Pat, to find out more about his mission and team.

