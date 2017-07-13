Bourne: Community Comes Together for Procession, Funeral of Pembroke WWII Veteran

Few people knew Malcolm “Mac” Phillips of Pembroke personally. But when complete strangers found out about his story, they came out to support him.

Phillips, a World War II veteran, passed away earlier this week at the age of 92. When it was time for his funeral services, he was a man who proudly served his county, but a man without close relatives.

The Boidi family, his neighbors and caretakers on Water Street, expected they would be among just a handful of people who would be at the funeral for the Marine and Navy veteran.

Wednesday afternoon, Pembroke Veteran’s Services Director, Robin Renee Kernan, put word out to the American Legion and over social media. The response was instantaneous.

“Non-stop love, prayers, and support,” said Kernan. “People don’t know him, but they know he deserves honor.”

And so they came. Fifty cars were part of the procession from Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanover to his final resting place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

“I did not know him, I have no connection to him at all, other than that he deserves to have people send him off,” said Karen Price of Pembroke.

Firefighters from Hanover, Duxbury, Kingston, Plymouth, and Bourne lined the roads and saluted from atop overpasses.

People stopped on the shoulders of highways to salute the procession.

“It was really overwhelming. I really can’t even put into words how I feel about that,” said Elaine Boidi. “They took time out of their day, it was raining, and they just stood there and paid respect.”

“We were just overwhelmed with joy. As I saw these people out there, I thought of the send-off,” said Scott Boidi through tears. “Mac was my best friend.”

Those in attendance came from all over surrounding towns, from Whitman to Weymouth. Most never met Phillips. But they wanted to ensure he was not alone on the day of his funeral.

“We’re here so nobody leaves forgotten,” said Navy member Doug Irish. “This gentleman does not have family, so we’re going to be his family.”

After one last ride along Route 3 and along the Cape Cod Canal, Phillips was brought to the Massachusetts National Cemetery. For those who knew Phillips and for those who came out to support him, everyone came together to honor him.

After “Taps” and a ceremony, Elaine Boidi was given the folded flag that adorned Phillips’ casket.

The Duxbury Fire Department salutes as the funeral procession for Malcolm “Mac” Phillips passes through Duxbury. pic.twitter.com/jwVr2biUMH — Lenny Rowe (@LennyRoweWATD) July 14, 2017

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising