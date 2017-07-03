Bourne: Fatal Crash Under Investigation

A fatal crash near the Bourne Bridge is under investigation.

Massachusetts State Police say a preliminary investigation has indicated that a 2012 Freightliner was traveling on Route 28 northbound when it struck the rear of a 2014 Honda CR-V.

A 2011 Acura MDX was also involved.

A 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Honda, was Med flighted to Rhode Island Hospital with life threatening injuries before she was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

A second occupant of the Honda, identified only as a 61-year-old-woman, was taken to Toby Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Freightliner, identified as a 43-year-old man from Lynn, was not injured.

State Police say the identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

