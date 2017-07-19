Bourne: Tires Slashed on Four Police Vehicles

Bourne Police say officers working the midnight shift were unable to get home after their tires were slashed.

Police say the incident took place sometime Monday night and that four vehicles were targeted.

The officers noticed the damage after they ended their shift and were approaching their vehicles.

Tow companies were called and the vehicles were removed and the damaged tires were either repaired or replaced.

Despite the damage, police say all the officers involved reported for their shifts the following day.

At this time there is no word on any potential suspects or arrests.

