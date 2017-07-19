Bourne: Tires Slashed on Four Police Vehicles

– Posted on July 19, 2017Posted in: Local News
Bourne Police say officers working the midnight shift were unable to get home after their tires were slashed.
Police say the incident took place sometime Monday night and that four vehicles were targeted.
The officers noticed the damage after they ended their shift and were approaching their vehicles.
Tow companies were called and the vehicles were removed and the damaged tires were either repaired or replaced.
Despite the damage, police say all the officers involved reported for their shifts the following day.
At this time there is no word on any potential suspects or arrests.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.