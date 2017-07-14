Braintree: Board of Health Revokes Motel 6′s Operating License

The Braintree Board of Health has voted to revoke the operating license of Motel 6 on Union Street.

Motel 6 has been surrounded by controversy for nearly a decade, beginning with a murder-suicide in the facility in 2009. In 2011, a man was evicted from his residence inside the motel after it was discovered he was a Level 3 sex offender.

In May, Officer Donald Delaney was shot in the head at Motel 6 while trying to serve a restraining order to a suspect. That suspect was later found dead in his room.

Braintree Police Chief Paul J. Shastany says representatives of Motel 6 have continually dropped the ball:

“I would just say that there was an expectation, based on the discussion in the beginning, that we would work cooperativly and that did not happen,” said Chief Shastany.

Chief Shastany also says the Board of Health’s decision to revoke Motel 6’s operating license is a positive step forward not only for the town, but the officers who witnessed Delaney’s shooting:

“There is a recognition for the seriousness that occurred, it is one step towards healing. This is an ongoing issue and the investigation is still open. The board heard the facts and it was a complete hearing and I am confident the board made the right decision,” said Chief Shastany.

Up until this year, there have been nearly 300 police calls to Motel 6, several of them relating to arrest warrants, drug charges, and overdoses.

By law, Motel 6 has five days before it officially closes.

