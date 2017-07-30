Braintree: Single-car Crash Leaves One Dead

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Braintree.

A car hit a utility pole at 125 Plain St. around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Belanger tells WATD that two other people in the car are seriously hurt, one of them critically, and his crew got everyone out and to area hospitals within ten minutes.

He says speed may have been a factor in the crash and that it doesn’t appear the driver hit the brakes before impact.

No names have been released, and it’s unclear whether the person who died was the driver.

