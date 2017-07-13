Braintree: The Fate of Motel 6 Could Be Decided Tonight

The fate of Braintree’s Motel 6 could be decided at a meeting tonight with the town’s board of health.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/braintree-1-shastany-.mp3

That’s Braintree Police Chief, Paul Shastany, talking to WATD’s David Cedrone when the hearing was opened on May 18th after a violent incident on May 5th that involved a man, wanted on a warrant, shooting a police officer in the face. The police officer, Donald Delaney, survived but the shooter, Tizaya Robinson, died that night after reportedly shooting himself.

The Motel 6 on Union Street closed voluntarily since June 1st, has been plagued for years with problems with violence, drugs and other illegal behavior. The Braintree Chief says since 2010, they have been 292 arrest warrants at the motel. The board of health issues the operating licenses for establishments such as Motel 6. A call and email to the corporate parent, GL6 Hospitality LLC, of Motel 6, was not returned.

