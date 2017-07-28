Bridgewater: Governor to Review Sex Crimes Civil Commitments After Paul Shanley Released from Prison

The governor of Massachusetts says he plans on reviewing the standards used to determine whether a person who has completed a prison sentence for a sex crime is sexually dangerous and can be civilly committed.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker made his comments Thursday, the day before Paul Shanley, a central figure in Boston’s Roman Catholic priest sex abuse scandal, was released from prison. Shanley was released from a Bridgewater prison after serving 12 years in prison on a child rape conviction.

Baker says he knows people “who were horribly affected and damaged by Paul Shanley.”

Prosecutors sought to hold Shanley beyond his criminal sentence under a law that allows civil commitment of people deemed sexually dangerous. But two experts hired by the state found he did not meet the legal criteria to hold him.

- A.P. News

