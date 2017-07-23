Brockton: Man Found Dead, Girlfriend Charged As Accessory

One woman has been charged and State Police and Brockton Police are continuing their investigation into the murder of a local man.

33-year-old Kathryn Podgurski will appear in court on Monday, charged with one count of Accessory after Murder in the death of her boyfriend, 44-year-old Joseph Shaw.

Podgurski flagged down Brockton Police around 10:30 p.m. Friday, and led officers to her third-floor apartment on Green St. where Shaw’s body was found in a closet with several stab wounds.

A family member had reported Shaw missing on July 17.

An autopsy will be conducted.

