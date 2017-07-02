Brockton: Man Suspected of Stabbing Wife Found Dead in Woods

A man from Brockton wanted for stabbing his wife is found dead, hanging from a tree, early Saturday.

The Plymouth County D.A.’s office says police got a 911 call at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday that the woman was found stabbed in the area of 96 Otis St.

She’s in critical condition, and indicated that her husband, 47-year-old Antonio Goncalves, attacked her.

Police say they have surveillance video of the couple.

Gonclaves was found hanging from a tree in some woods shortly after midnight Saturday.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Investigators also found the weapon they think was used in the attack.

