Brockton: Two-Car Crash Sends Vehicle into Building

A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon sent one vehicle crashing into a Brockton business.

Police tell WATD News that the incident took place around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Main St. and Frederick Douglas Ave.

One of the vehicles then hit the building at 105 Main St., which houses businesses including CompuMath and Executive Cuts.

An ambulance was called to the scene but as of Thursday evening there was no official information is available regarding injuries or damage to the building.

The incident remains under investigation.

Brockton Fire on scene of a MVC into a building and knocking down a traffic light at Main St And Frederick Douglas Ave. pic.twitter.com/mhW8qzw8yU — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) July 13, 2017

